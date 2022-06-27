Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 107,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,133. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67.

