SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,696 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,518,000 after purchasing an additional 42,989 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

MDYG traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,674. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $84.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

