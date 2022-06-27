SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Holdings Reduced by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,310 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,545. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $29.97 and a twelve month high of $30.68.

