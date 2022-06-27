SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 8.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 11.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,204,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the third quarter worth about $2,772,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 1,690.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 14.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

Shares of SSB traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.12. 4,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,434. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

