Sopheon (LON:SPE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $505.00

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 505 ($6.19) and last traded at GBX 503 ($6.16), with a volume of 1763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525 ($6.43).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 569.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 706.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.37 million and a PE ratio of 85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Sopheon Company Profile (LON:SPE)

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software solutions include Accolade, an enterprise management solution; and ROI Blueprints, a project management solution. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, project and portfolio management, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, portfolio optimization, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, strategic initiative management, and strategic planning.

