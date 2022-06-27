SOL Capital Management CO Sells 450 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.42 on Monday, hitting $178.60. 53,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.92 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

