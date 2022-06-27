SOL Capital Management CO Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ITB traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,404,487 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

