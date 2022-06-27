SOL Capital Management CO Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 0.9% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.44. 2,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,807. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $74.85 and a 52-week high of $102.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.12.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.