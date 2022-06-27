SOL Capital Management CO Has $8.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,879. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.61. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.69 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

