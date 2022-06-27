SOL Capital Management CO Grows Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 106.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.16% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $899,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 97.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 517,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,230 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,398,000.

AVUS stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.32. 1,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,727. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $81.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.40.

