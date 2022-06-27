SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group comprises 1.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $33.94. 32,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,653. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $489,087.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,093,969 shares of company stock worth $82,709,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

