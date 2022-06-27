SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 19,282 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,282 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,806,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,140,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,743,000 after purchasing an additional 257,870 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,138,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 400,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 60,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $31.48. 2,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,761. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.