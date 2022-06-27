Showcase Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded 60.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, Showcase has traded up 83.4% against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market cap of $25,022.65 and approximately $905.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00180218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00066239 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

