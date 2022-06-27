Shopify Stock Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, June 29th (NYSE:SHOP)

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

NYSE SHOP opened at $385.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.18 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify has a one year low of $297.64 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $717.68.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Shopify from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $834.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $893.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 29.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Shopify by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 39.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

