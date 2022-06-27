Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Shoe Carnival has raised its dividend by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Shoe Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

NASDAQ:SCVL traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,313. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $651.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

