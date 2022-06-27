SG Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

SG Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,413 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Precision Drilling worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

PDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of PDS stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,364. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.77). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.13) EPS. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

