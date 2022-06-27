SG Capital Management LLC Sells 115,131 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

SG Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,131 shares during the quarter. GMS comprises about 1.7% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the first quarter valued at about $606,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in GMS by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in GMS by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 29,237 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,839,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 238,897 shares of company stock worth $10,390,742 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMS. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

GMS traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.60. 6,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,916. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.03. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

