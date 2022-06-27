SG Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.23. 7,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 20.30%.

GIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

