SG Capital Management LLC Invests $2.59 Million in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,939 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $298,035,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,617 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,565,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,607 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,481,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,183,000 after purchasing an additional 840,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,747. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.56 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.31.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

