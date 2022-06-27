SG Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

SG Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76,601 shares during the quarter. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of TravelCenters of America worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

TA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

TA traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.83. 3,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,344. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.99.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 1.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

