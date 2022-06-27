SG Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 285,919 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 285,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,000. Patterson-UTI Energy comprises about 2.2% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Patterson-UTI Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTEN stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 90,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -5.71%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,633,744.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 37,119 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $629,167.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,853.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 497,983 shares of company stock worth $8,496,745. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

