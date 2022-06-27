Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,280 at Barclays

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,560 ($31.36) to GBX 3,280 ($40.18) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,520 ($30.87) to GBX 2,800 ($34.30) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,040.00.

Shares of Severn Trent stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.44. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

