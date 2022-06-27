Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 104.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 82.5% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 146.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

