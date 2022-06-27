Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,562 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Matrix Trust Co owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $31,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,123,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,773,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,643 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,614,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,215,000 after acquiring an additional 161,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,933 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 26,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,097. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average is $60.11.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.