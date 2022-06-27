Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Procyon Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,593 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,573 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,004,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,054,000 after purchasing an additional 852,614 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 909,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,023,000 after buying an additional 607,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,753,000 after buying an additional 599,795 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.50. 3,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,133. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.