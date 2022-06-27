Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.25.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $75.22 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.63.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 41,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

