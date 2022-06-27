Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on Sanofi from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.
NYSE:SNY opened at $53.42 on Thursday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.76.
About Sanofi (Get Rating)
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanofi (SNY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.