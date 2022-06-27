Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on Sanofi from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NYSE:SNY opened at $53.42 on Thursday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.76.

Sanofi ( NYSE:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion.

About Sanofi (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.