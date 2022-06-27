Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Shares of NYSE:SAND traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.22. 1,401,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,868. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.02. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

