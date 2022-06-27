Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) vs. Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) and Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sands China and Disco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sands China 0 1 1 1 3.00 Disco 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Sands China and Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sands China N/A N/A N/A Disco 24.94% 22.73% 17.08%

Risk and Volatility

Sands China has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Disco has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sands China and Disco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sands China $2.87 billion 5.78 -$1.05 billion N/A N/A Disco $1.73 billion 5.07 $367.45 million $2.92 16.61

Disco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sands China.

Summary

Disco beats Sands China on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sands China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 12,373 hotel rooms and suites, 151 restaurants and food outlets, 2.1 million square feet of retail malls, 1.7 million square feet of MICE space, 4 permanent theatres, a 15,000-seat arena, and casinos. It also offers ferry transportation and leasing services, and pontoon leasing; travel and tourism agency services; security services; human resources administration services; and mall management services, as well as outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, hotel management, and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Taipa, Macau. Sands China Ltd. is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Disco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. It also offers precision processing tools comprising dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment, as well as frames and cassettes, and additives for cutting waters. In addition, the company is involved in the disassembly and recycling of precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines, as well as provides training services for the maintenance and operation of its products. Further, it leases precision machines; and purchases and sells used machines. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

