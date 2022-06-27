Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 9.1%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.37. 44,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,427,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.
About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
