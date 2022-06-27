SafeBlast Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $457,118.61 and $174,562.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,824.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.66 or 0.00536196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00291445 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012251 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

