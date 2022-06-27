Safe (SAFE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $452,156.00

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $366.98 million and $452,156.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $17.61 or 0.00083710 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000621 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

