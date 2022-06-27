SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $71,517.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00006627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00144864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00077250 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014523 BTC.

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,645,699 coins and its circulating supply is 3,618,557 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

