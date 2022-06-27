Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG) Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of Rugby Mining Limited (CVE:RUG – Get Rating) were up 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 46,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 102,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$30.79 million and a PE ratio of -9.67.
Rugby Mining Company Profile (CVE:RUG)
