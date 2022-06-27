Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $700.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHOP. Wedbush cut their price objective on Shopify from $630.00 to $538.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $534.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $893.32.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $385.23 on Thursday. Shopify has a 52 week low of $297.64 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $717.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Shares of Shopify are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.31). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shopify by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,877,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 33.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 39,438.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 142,372 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Shopify by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

