Rotharium (RTH) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.74 Million

Rotharium (RTH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. Rotharium has a market cap of $2.74 million and $137,117.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rotharium has traded up 31.8% against the dollar. One Rotharium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rotharium

Rotharium is a coin. Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,272 coins. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rotharium

