Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Given New $412.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $540.00 to $412.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $494.47.

NYSE ROP opened at $407.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.81. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,300,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 700.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

