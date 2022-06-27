Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $8.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $399.07. 2,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,543. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.47.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

