Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 147 ($1.80) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 95 ($1.16) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 108.80 ($1.33).

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 80.94 ($0.99) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 101.84. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 77.87 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 161.91 ($1.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81.

In related news, insider Warren East purchased 27,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £24,053.34 ($29,462.69). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 14,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £11,562.82 ($14,163.18).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

