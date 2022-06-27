Rockland Trust Co. Sells 70,296 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,277 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 70,296 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in HP by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $35.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,210,483. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.92. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.