Rockland Trust Co. Sells 5,832 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,019 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 733,565 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after purchasing an additional 715,705 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG traded up $3.51 on Monday, hitting $114.10. The company had a trading volume of 38,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,945. The company has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.44.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

