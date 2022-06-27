Rockland Trust Co. Sells 2,172 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,060,000 after purchasing an additional 207,228 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,441,000 after purchasing an additional 359,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,578,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,087,000 after purchasing an additional 176,331 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $93.03. The company had a trading volume of 74,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,233. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.19.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

