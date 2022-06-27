Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 2,217 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.29.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,845. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

