Rockland Trust Co. Has $4.08 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.
NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $390.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,699,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.43 and a 200 day moving average of $435.25. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.