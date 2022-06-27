Rockland Trust Co. Has $17.88 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,612 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.1% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in American Express by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in American Express by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.30. 25,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,221. The company has a market cap of $109.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.33 and a 200 day moving average of $172.74. American Express has a 52-week low of $136.49 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

