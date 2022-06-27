Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 2,016 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,287 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.6% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 15,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 8.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.89. 18,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,456. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.07 and its 200 day moving average is $241.45. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.23.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

