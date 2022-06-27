Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 2,016 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,622 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $39.73. 248,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,759,449. The company has a market cap of $180.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

