Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 6,182 Shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL)

Riversedge Advisors LLC reduced its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.07. 251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

