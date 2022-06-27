Riversedge Advisors LLC Purchases 455 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.9% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.18. 62,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,373. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.88 and its 200-day moving average is $152.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.