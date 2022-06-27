Riversedge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.07. 10,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $51.31.

